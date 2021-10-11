CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mozambique’s police kill leader of armed splinter group of main opposition party

 4 days ago

MAPUTO (Reuters) – Mozambique’s police said on Monday that they had killed the commander of an armed wing of a breakaway faction of the main opposition group Renamo. The government claims that the armed group, called Renamo military junta, is responsible for several attacks and killings of civilians, plundering of property, looting and arson in the central part of the impoverished country in the last few years.

