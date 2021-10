Ministers have been accused of making “reckless errors” in the data-keeping of British nationals stuck in Afghanistan after it informed a man in the UK that his six-year-old daughter had been safely evacuated to Britain, when in fact she is still in the country.Manchester resident Mr Kamal, who did not want his full name published, contacted his MP at the end of August because he was “deeply concerned” about the wellbeing of his Afghan wife and four British daughters, who were unable to board an evacuation flight from Kabul.Labour MP Afzal Khan enquired to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCDO)...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO