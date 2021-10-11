CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Official Images Of The Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy”

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the spookiest day of the year inches closer, official images of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy” have emerged. NIKE, Inc. previously embalmed a Player-Exclusive basketball shoe for Russell Westbrook, but it hadn’t brought the layered arrangement to any Nike SB proposition before. Yet, its execution is praise-worthy, given the pair’s off-white textured upper, nods to ancient Egypt and glow-in-the-dark detailing. Canvas construction throughout the sneaker’s top-half both screams “Halloween” while delivering functionality to those lucky enough to snag a pair and use the Nike Dunk-variant for what it’s for: skate. Branding on the tongue label indulges in a near-fluorescent green, which harkens to the glow-in-the-dark finish applied to the outsole underfoot and mummy eyes at the heel. Profile swooshes boast faint blue flair, with sock-liners depicting a scene oft-associated with rowdy Halloween-goers: “tp-ing” a tree.

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Nike Gives The Big Kids’ Air Huarache A “Smoke Grey” Makeover

Thanks in part to Stussy, the Nike Air Huarache is back and better than ever. And this Fall, Nike has near doubled the release cadence, offering the silhouette in “Bison,” “Purple Punch,” “Triple Sail,” and many more colorways. Here, even the Big Kids’ version is getting some attention, appearing clad almost fully in “Smoke Grey.”
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus “AMRC” Delivers A Vintage-Inspired Colorway

With its latest appearance, the Nike Air Max Plus is drawing from its performance roots. Dubbed “AMRC” in nod to the “Air Max Running Club,” the pair strings together retro-styled branding and a colorway just as vintage-inspired. Red quickly sets the tone, dressing the TPU throughout the upper and the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike SB Dunk High “Strawberry Cough” Finally Releasing On October 22nd

Like many of Nike SB‘s 4/20 offerings, the Dunk High “Strawberry Cough” earned quite the response. But as the stoner holiday came and went, a release unfortunately did not. However, according to new information, we may finally see the pair hit the shelves this month as a few US shops have received word of an upcoming shipment.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
sneakernews.com

Nike’s NOCTA-Reminiscent Air Max 90 Appears In GS Sizes

Just a couple of weeks ago, Nike revealed an Air Max 90 uncannily reminiscent of their resident lover boy’s NOCTA collection. And today, that same colorway has appeared yet again though this time in a GS size. Like its more adult counterpart, black dresses the majority of the upper. Both...
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Huarache LE “Bison” Coming Soon

Thanks to its decades’ worth of notable releases, Nike has no shortage of references and pantones to draw from. And with this upcoming Air Huarache LE, the brand is ushering back in the “Bison” colorway. Though not an exact nod to the “Bison” SB Dunk, the pair makes use of...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 CMPCT Set To Debut In December In “Slate Blue”

Since its debut on September 24th, 2016, the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 has undergone a handful of design modifications that’ve reenergized it enough to keep “fresh.” No updates, however, have departed as much from the original blueprint as does the model’s CMPCT (read: “compact”) version, which is expected to launch in December.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Salomon Quest 4D GTX: Official Images & Buy Now Information

Editor’s Notes: YZY SZN is upon us — if you don’t look too closely. As part of Salomon’s second FW21 delivery to Highsnobiety Shop, the Quest 4D GTX is one of the most rugged footwear options in the range. At a squint, you’d even be forgiven for comparing it to Kanye’s YEEZY military boots, many of which arrive in the same camel colorway and are equally robust in design.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Nike Dunk#Nike Sb#Nike Shoe#The Nike Sb Dunk Low#Nike Inc#The Air Jordan 1 Mid#Nike Snkrs Us
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra

Aubrey “Drake” Graham has come a long way since 2009, a year during which he was associated with a “fake” Air Jordan 5. Over the last 12 years, everyone’s favorited “certified lover boy” has received special sneakers from NIKE, Inc., as well as pushed limited editions of Michael Jordan’s signature sneakers. As October gets underway, however, Toronto’s lead ambassador has joined the ranks of those ever-fortunate to receive their very own shoe as the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra has finally been unveiled via official images.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

First Look at ACRONYM's Nike Blazer Low Collaboration

It’s been three years since ACRONYM and released its last trifecta of Air Presto Mids, but after previewing several samples of new Swoosh team-ups, it seems as though the two parties are looking to reunite for more launches to give to the public. One of those will be the ACRONYM x Nike Blazer Low which was recently spotted for the first time in the wild on the soles of the brand’s lead designer Errolson Hugh at Paris Fashion Week.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Bling To This Blue Velvet Dressed Dunk Low Disrupt

In the past few months, it seems the Dunk Low Disrupt has been reluctant to deal in the eclectic. Most of the silhouette’s colorways are far within the standard, typically making use of the usual tumbled leathers. But with this upcoming pair, that changes for the better as the upper arrives near fully built out of blue velvet.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Thinking Different x Foxtrot Create Vintage-Inspired "Apple" Nike Dunk High

Lifestyle brand Thinking Different has teamed up with Foxtrot Uniform to rework Nike’s Dunk High with vintage Apple motifs. The collaboration reimagines Apple’s sneakers from the ’90s that were made for its employees. The retro silhouette features gray Swooshes and sees the 1977 Apple vintage logo on the tongue tag and quarter. Apple’s iconic rainbow spectrum is applied to the aglets printed with the tech giant’s tagline “Think Different.” To add extra retro flair, the aged outsoles are complemented with brass grommets on the eyestay atop matte-gray barbwire deubrés on the shoelaces.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Country
Egypt
Hypebae

Nike's Latest SB Dunk High Arrives "Unbleached"

Nike is set to drop its SB Dunk High in a fall-ready neutral colorway, dubbed “Unbleached.”. With the aim to provide its customers with a DIY experience, the canvas underlays and overlays — which arrive colorless — can be dip-dyed in any shade of your choice. Elsewhere, hits of light brown can be found on the upper’s base, while the laces, mesh tongues and leather Swooshes come in white. Rounding off the kicks are the white midsoles and gum rubber outsoles, as well as the orange branding on the tongue tabs and insoles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
inputmag.com

Nike’s making more Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers

Fragment Design founder Hiroshi Fujiwara has seemingly confirmed rumors of impending Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers by donning a pair of the unreleased shoes himself. Complete with the rapper’s reverse Swoosh, the newly surfaced design looks like a remix of Fragment, Nike, and Scott’s prior collaboration on the Jordan 1 Low.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Dunk Low "Midas Gold" Gets Overseas Release Date

Perhaps the biggest shoe of this year has been the Nike Dunk Low. There have been a plethora of colorways to make their way to the market, and the Nike Dunk Low continues to be one of the best sellers. Every single week, it feels like we are bringing new color schemes to the website, and with every single one, fans express their joy at some new heat. One of the latest models we reported on is the "Midas Gold" model below, and as it turns out, it should be dropping soon.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wash Orange”

If the past year is any indication, adidas Yeezy is just as keen to refresh their older offerings as they are to create new ones. And this October, we can expect even more evidence of the former as the Yeezy Boost 700 is to return in its OG-reminiscent “Wash Orange” colorway.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

Heron Preston x Zellerfeld HERON01: Official Images & Release Info

Buy: Exclusively at StockX (with a limited release planned at Zellerfeld) What We’re Saying: Heron Preston has teamed up with Zellerfeld, a relative newcomer to the sneaker game, for his latest footwear project. As its name suggests, the sneaker is inspired by the heron and features scales and other details found on the bird’s feet. The shoe was completely 3D printed, created without factories and a supply chain, and can be fully recycled by Zellerfeld to create new material.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Overkill adidas Equipment CSG 91: Official Images & Release Info

Release Date: October 16 (Cologne), October 23 (Berlin and online) Buy: Exclusively at Overkill’s new location in Cologne, its Berlin store, and online. What We’re Saying: Overkill has announced its latest sneaker collaboration, further cementing itself as one of the best adidas collaborators of all time. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of adidas Equipment, Overkill and adidas have teamed up on the CSG 91.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Brings Back Its "White/Black" Dunk Low With a Sustainable Twist

While it wasn’t a big-time collaboration, the white and black Dunk Low colorway made by. that released back in March 2021 is still one of the silhouette’s most popular colorways to release this year. It’s omnipresent in the streets both on men and women, and for good reason being that it pretty much goes with anything that you’re wearing. Retro pairs can only be found on the aftermarket now, but luckily Nike has unveiled a brand new sustainable Dunk Low “White/Black” colorway for women that essentially bears the same aesthetic but with different materials.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low Adds A Touch Of Vachetta Tan To Its Latest Colorway

The Nike Dunk Low continues to reign supreme, every colorway still very quick to sell out. And the releases to come will likely follow suit — especially this clean arrangement of white and what looks to be Vachetta Tan. Ostensibly popularized to rival Hender Scheme, the latter once dressed every...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy