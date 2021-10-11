Official Images Of The Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy”
As the spookiest day of the year inches closer, official images of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy” have emerged. NIKE, Inc. previously embalmed a Player-Exclusive basketball shoe for Russell Westbrook, but it hadn’t brought the layered arrangement to any Nike SB proposition before. Yet, its execution is praise-worthy, given the pair’s off-white textured upper, nods to ancient Egypt and glow-in-the-dark detailing. Canvas construction throughout the sneaker’s top-half both screams “Halloween” while delivering functionality to those lucky enough to snag a pair and use the Nike Dunk-variant for what it’s for: skate. Branding on the tongue label indulges in a near-fluorescent green, which harkens to the glow-in-the-dark finish applied to the outsole underfoot and mummy eyes at the heel. Profile swooshes boast faint blue flair, with sock-liners depicting a scene oft-associated with rowdy Halloween-goers: “tp-ing” a tree.sneakernews.com
Comments / 0