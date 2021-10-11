CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japanese Yen Extends Fall

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
The Japanese yen extended its decline against its major opponents in the European session on Monday, amid hopes of a wider interest rate differential between the United States and Japan. While the Federal Reserve is planning to scale back its asset purchases amid a spike in inflation, the Bank of...

