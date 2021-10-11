What If This Is the Last Time?

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleI recently visited the woman who used to be my mother. Alzheimer’s has spirited away my old mother and replaced her with a whole new one. This person is volatile and often snippy—so our visits are a challenge. But toward the end of each one, I often get choked up because it occurs to me: There’s every chance this is the last time I will ever see her. She lives 1,100 km away, and she is 97 years old. That thought—This may be it; this may be the last time I lay eyes on this person—changes everything. Every nerve ending opens to her; I drink her in.

