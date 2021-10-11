What If This Is the Last Time?
I recently visited the woman who used to be my mother. Alzheimer's has spirited away my old mother and replaced her with a whole new one. This person is volatile and often snippy—so our visits are a challenge. But toward the end of each one, I often get choked up because it occurs to me: There's every chance this is the last time I will ever see her. She lives 1,100 km away, and she is 97 years old. That thought—This may be it; this may be the last time I lay eyes on this person—changes everything. Every nerve ending opens to her; I drink her in.
