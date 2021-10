Since 2016, more than 200 U.S. officials working abroad have reported experiencing “Havana syndrome” — a cluster of mysterious, unexplained symptoms including feeling pressure in their heads, dizziness, nausea and fatigue. While the reasons behind the phenomenon are still unclear, Politico reported that the government has turned up new evidence pointing to directed-energy attacks as the cause of the symptoms. Citing five lawmakers and officials briefed on the matter, Politico reported that lawmakers and investigators are becoming “increasingly confident” that a foreign power is behind the attacks, although there is not enough evidence to link them to a specific country. Sens....

