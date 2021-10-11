Game 4 of Astros-White Sox ALDS ppd because of forecast

ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts to the final out against the Houston Astros in the ninth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO — (AP) — Game 4 of the AL Division Series between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox has been postponed because of rain in the forecast. The teams are now set to meet Tuesday afternoon.

José Urquidy was scheduled to start Monday for Houston, with Carlos Rodón pitching for Chicago. The Astros lead the best-of-five series 2-1.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.