Alexandria, LA

Tickets available now for “Be The Change” Gala & Auction, Nov 11 in Alexandria

cenlanow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 11, 2021; Early Bird Bidding Begins November 8th. Experiencing trauma can have a lasting impact. Years of wrestling with shame and inability to see a. hopeful future are not aspects of a life meant for a child. Children’s Advocacy Network’s specialized therapy is designed to work closely with children and their families to lessen the negative symptoms of trauma and give them the skills necessary to move past the trauma towards a hopeful and bright future.

www.cenlanow.com

