CAC seeks community's support to provide a joyful holiday for all
Preparations are underway for this year’s Operation Joy which takes place Dec. 8 at the Community Action Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. With the help of our dedicated staff, the support of volunteers, the generosity of individuals and businesses alike, and through numerous grants, CAC has served our community for over fifty years. One way in which CAC supports our community is through our annual gift sharing program, Operation Joy.www.southernminn.com
