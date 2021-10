The dawn of a new season is always hopeful, exciting and filled with a touch of anxiety. It will be a long and winding road until the Colorado Avalanche are able to answer questions about their playoff mettle, thus for the present they must embrace the grind of an 82 game season and take care of business one game at a time. Enter the Chicago Blackhawks, a familiar division foe who hasn’t been seen for quite some time but with some improvements to their roster wouldn’t be an easy team to defeat. However, a fast start with three quick goals in the first period and a special performance by Bowen Byram was all the Avalanche needed to secure a 4-2 win and their first two points in the standings.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO