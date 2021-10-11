CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talen Horton-Tucker to undergo surgery

 4 days ago
Shams Charania: Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has a torn ligament in his right thumb and will undergo surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Lakers’ Talen Horton-Tucker tears thumb ligament, undergoing surgery nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/11/rep…1:57 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Talen Horton-Tucker will be out for a bit, and suddenly the Lakers have a challenging injury situation: ocregister.com/2021/10/11/lak…1:42 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Last night I wrote about why the Lakers should sign James Ennis. Today’s news about Talen Horton-Tucker only reinforces that need.

Yes, it would cost more than $7 million in salary and taxes, but it would be money well spent.

cbssports.com/nba/news/james…1:35 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker to undergo thumb surgery latimes.com/sports/lakers/…1:27 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: The Lakers are already down two players and there’s still two games remaining in the preseason. Talen Horton-Tucker will join Trevor Ariza on the mend es.pn/3ltwF1Q1:11 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Sources confirm that Lakers wingman Talen Horton-Tucker to have surgery to repair torn ligament in his right thumb. – 12:36 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Talen Horton-Tucker will undergo surgery for a torn ligament in his right thumb, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/tEGSZ8k8BR12:34 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cc4jx_0cNpvz5700

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Talen Horton-Tucker is going to undergo surgery to repair the ligament in his right thumb, sources told ESPN. – 12:28 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has a torn ligament in his right thumb and will undergo surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 12:28 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says Talen Horton-Tucker is going through medical evaluation on his right thumb; Malik Monk will miss about a week with a groin strain. – 8:17 PM

