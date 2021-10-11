CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals get positive Joe Burrow injury update after hospital trip

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was released from the hospital on Sunday night after a precautionary visit in the wake of his team’s Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided the details: “Bengals star QB Joe Burrow, who visited a local hospital last night after a potential throat contusion, checked out fine and should be OK, source said. He was released from the hospital last night.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also reported on the topic, saying a source told him it wasn’t a major concern among the team.

Burrow’s hospital trip was reported as precautionary right after game and it overall wasn’t clear when he actually suffered the possible injury. There were rumblings of his having trouble speaking, but players interviewed after the game didn’t know anything of it.

During the game itself, Burrow needed a trip to the blue medical tent after a vicious hit. He didn’t miss any snaps, though Ja’Marr Chase said after the game he’d love to see Burrow slide more and better protect himself.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

