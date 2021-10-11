North Carolina Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize Days After Getting Married

Photo: Getty Images

Michael Abernathy , of Lexington, is still celebrating his recent marriage to his new bride after tying the knot on Saturday (October 2). Just days later, he added a new title alongside "husband" — lottery winner.

Abernathy made a trip to the Sheetz on South Main Street in Lexington on Wednesday (October 6) to pick up a lottery ticket, according to the NC Education Lottery . His first purchase, a Millionaire Maker ticket, won him $30 so he decided to press his luck even further and buy two more. The second ticket didn't bring another prize, but the third made him the winner of $1 million .

"I about passed out when I saw it was a million dollars," he told lottery officials.

Abernathy claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday alongside his bride. He had the option of getting the $1 million prize as either an annuity of $50,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum payment of $600,000. He chose the latter, bringing home a total of $424,509 after taxes.

So what does the newlywed plan to do with his prize? A honeymoon, of course. Abernathy plans to sue some of the money for a special trip to Florida with wife next year, using the rest to pay off bills and save for retirement.

"Phenomenal, the way this has all happened," he said. "It's amazing. It's a blessing."

Abernathy isn't the only lottery winner who is walking down the aisle. Another couple in North Carolina is hearing wedding bells after a recent win is allowing them to have the wedding of their dreams .