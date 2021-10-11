CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USF Athletics Weekly Round-Up

By Anthony Vito
The Daily Stampede
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen’s Soccer secures a double-OT win at C., loses unbeaten streak to SMU. USF tallied its third straight victory over C. on Thursday and it only took their sixth overtime game of the season to do it. Freshman Emilie Lajmiri tallied the clincher in the last minute of the second overtime —the second time in the last three games that the golden goal for the Bulls was scored in the last 60 seconds. Sophomore Lucy Roberts opened the scoring in the 23’ and Junior Goalkeeper Sydney Martinez tallied a season high eight saves. C.’s lone goal occurred in the 36’ after a weather delay.

