Stefano Pioli could choose to field Davide Calabria on the opposite side to the one he usually plays during the next few games, according to a report. MilanNews writes how Milan have been tasked with replacing Theo Hernandez after the left-back tested positive for Covid-19, and while Fode Ballo-Touré is the obvious choice to step in given he is a natural in the role, there is another solution under consideration by Pioli.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO