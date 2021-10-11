Report: Chelsea Unwilling to Bid More Than £34M for Real Madrid's Eden Hazard

Chelsea aren't prepared to shell out any fee in excess of £34 million to bring Eden Hazard back to Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The 31-year-old left Chelsea back in 2019 to complete his dream transfer to the Bernabeu, but the switch has been far from a dream following several injury setbacks which has limited him to just 51 appearances for Real.

Hazard has since been linked with a return to Chelsea with 'informal' talks reportedly ongoing between the clubs.

Real paid Chelsea an initial £89 million for the Belgium international in 2019, along with add-ons, however they would not be able to recoup all of that figure should they sell Hazard.

Chelsea's stance over the fee should they wish to bring him back to west London has now been revealed.

As per El Nacional, Chelsea wouldn't be willing to pay any more than £34 million to re-sign Hazard.

Hazard's form and goal contributions return during his seven years at Stamford Bridge was outstanding. In 352 appearances, he scored 110 times as well as recording 92 assists.

Hazard came up against his former side back in April in the Champions League when the Blues knocked Real out in the semi-finals, going onto clinch European glory against Manchester City.

Tuchel has already delivered his verdict on the winger, saying back in April: "He is a top quality player and a key player for many years at this club and this league, the hardest in the world.

"So consistent. I have the biggest respect for him. He is a big player, we have many people here who know him well.

"He was a key player for this club now he plays for Real Madrid."

