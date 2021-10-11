C.J. Stroud adds another Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor, also nabs Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week Award

For those predicting the demise of the Ohio State football program this year, think again. Not only have the Buckeyes righted the ship, but their young stars continue to show everyone why the future is still bright in Columbus.

That future starts with quarterback C.J. Stroud. After another precision passing performance against Maryland on Saturday, he was again named the Big Ten football Freshman of the Week, his fourth time receiving the award in six weeks. He also took home the conference’s Co-Offensive Player of the week, sharing it with Michigan State receiver Jalen Nailor.

Stroud finished the game against the Terps early because of the score, but through almost three quarters, he completed 24-of-33 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns. He did not throw a pick for the second straight game either in the 66-17 win over Maryland.

The Freshman of the Week Award continues a string of Ohio State players taking home the honor. An OSU player has won the award every week the Buckeyes have played, six out of seven weeks, the lone exception being in Week 0 when only Illinois and Nebraska were in action playing each other.

Besides Stroud earning the Freshman of the Week award four times, running back TreVeyon Henderson did so for his efforts on Sept. 20, and quarterback Kyle McCord on Sept. 27.

Stroud continues to improve and put up astronomical numbers. After this weekend, he ranks third nationally in quarterback efficiency (194.7), fifth in touchdown passes (18) and sixth in yards per game (339.8). In his last two starts (against Rutgers and Maryland), he has completed 73% of his passes (41-of-56) for 736 yards with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions per an Ohio State release.

And he’s rising in the Heisman buzz for it.

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.