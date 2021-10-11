Game 4 of ALDS between White Sox, Astros postponed until Tuesday

(670 The Score) Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the White Sox and Astros that was set for Monday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed due to rain in the forecast.

Game 4 will instead be held Tuesday, with a 1:07 p.m. CT start time. White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon will pitch as originally scheduled, manager Tony La Russa said.

The Astros lead 2-1 in the best-of-five series. The postponement means the teams will lose the travel day in the series should there be a Game 5, which would be played Wednesday night in Houston.