Travel rules and regulations in the UK changed significantly from 04.00 on Monday 4 October. In an effort to simplify travel rules, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced last month that the current travel traffic light system would be replaced by one red list and a “rest of the world” (ROW) list. Countries considered to have the highest risk in terms of infection rates will remain on the red list, with arrivals from these countries to the UK still needing to fork out for a stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel.While double-jabbed travellers journeying back to the UK from non-red list...

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO