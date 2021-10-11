How to solve the "A Rising Tide" Treasure Hunt in Far Cry 6
Far Cry 6 is finally here, and Ubisoft’s latest open-world adventure is full of awesome loot and unique ways to collect it. Among the myriad of Treasure Hunts available around Yara, one of the most puzzling quests is called “A Rising Tide.” In this guide, we’ll reveal the code you can use to get the loot instantly and how to find the boats that reveal the order in which that code should be entered. If you want an easy workaround to this momentum-killing puzzle, we’ve got the solution you seek.www.inverse.com
Comments / 0