CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to solve the "A Rising Tide" Treasure Hunt in Far Cry 6

By Christopher Groux
Inverse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFar Cry 6 is finally here, and Ubisoft’s latest open-world adventure is full of awesome loot and unique ways to collect it. Among the myriad of Treasure Hunts available around Yara, one of the most puzzling quests is called “A Rising Tide.” In this guide, we’ll reveal the code you can use to get the loot instantly and how to find the boats that reveal the order in which that code should be entered. If you want an easy workaround to this momentum-killing puzzle, we’ve got the solution you seek.

www.inverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepressure.com

Far Cry 2 Mystery Solved Confirming Fan Theory

The designer of Far Cry 2 has confirmed a fan theory regarding the identity of the game's main antagonist. In an interview for IGN designer Clint Hocking revealed that The Jackal, the villain from Far Cry 2is actually the protagonist of the first game - Jack Carver. In doing so, the developer confirmed a popular fan theory that has been discussed by fans of the series for years.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Play Far Cry 6 Early

Those with early access to Far Cry 6 all appear to be members of the press, content creators, or streamers, granted early access to prepare content, such as reviews or guides, for Far Cry 6. It seems those with early access are able to stream an early portion of Far...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to get the Far Cry 6 secret ending

Obviously there's a Far Cry 6 secret ending. It's a series tradition at this point that there's an ending riiight at the start, but a lot of people miss it because… well, it's a secret. That's kind of the point. Knowing when and where you can technically complete the game and walk away within the first hour isn't always obvious. So to save you time waiting everywhere and anywhere you think you might be able to trigger the Far Cry 6 secret ending, we've broken down exactly where and how to see it.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Far Cry 6: How To Fish

Fishing is one of many side activities in Far Cry 6 that’s bound to just soak up a bunch of your time. Fishing is first unlocked after completing the Fuel the Revolution mission given by Benito Menguez on Isla Santuario, which will give you the Fishing Rod as a reward. It should take you about two hours or so to reach the point where you unlock it, unless you rush through the missions.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasure Hunts#Sierra Perdida#The El Tigre Del Mar#Gamers Heroes On Youtube
attackofthefanboy.com

Far Cry 6 – How to Change Weapon Skins

Weapon skins aren’t generally a thing in open world games, but Ubisoft is bringing it to the table in Far Cry 6, giving players the ability to change the look of weapons as they see fit by unlocking different skins. While the game doesn’t explain the system very well, this guide will tell you everything you need to know about how to change weapons skins in Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to unlock K-9000 in Far Cry 6

One of the coolest gameplay features of Far Cry 6 is the Amigo system. Amigos are animal companions that fight alongside of you, each with their own unique skills and abilities. You can even customize their costume to give them a dash of personality. Out of all the amigos available in Far Cry 6, K-9000 is one of the coolest — it’s a robotic dog made of iron with a pun for a name. What’s not to love? Unlocking K-9000 is a simple process, but there’s a big caveat to doing so.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Far Cry 6: How To Unlock Chicharron as an Amigo

Ubisoft has released another entry in its open-world shooter franchise, and Far Cry 6 is getting plenty of praise from critics. A revolution is at hand, but you are surely not fighting this war alone. You can count on not just your fellow guerrillas, but also trusty Amigos. One of those just so happens to be the hardcore punk rooster known as Chicharron. If you are wondering just how to unlock Chicharron as an Amigo in Far Cry 6, you are in the right spot!
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Far Cry 6: How to Repair Vehicles

Far Cry 6 has finally arrived bringing another enormous map for players to thoroughly explore, blow stuff up in, or quietly lurk in the shadows to take down enemies along the way. Regardless of how you want to approach the game’s combat, chances are you’re going to want to use vehicles to at least get around the massive world of Yara. In this guide, we’ll run you through how to repair vehicles in Far Cry 6, for those moments when your ride is looking a little worse for wear.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Youtube
Twinfinite

Far Cry 6: How to Get a Wingsuit

One of the most enjoyable ways of getting around the country of Yara in Far Cry 6 is to use the Wingsuit. By using the ‘Air Drop’ option at various Fast Travel locations, you can get to pretty much anywhere around the map quickly. It’s also fun to just throw Dani Rojas off the sides of mountains and watch them gracefully glide their way down to safety. Unfortunately, the Far Cry 6 Wingsuit isn’t available to you right away, you’ll need to unlock it. Here’s what you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Far Cry 6': How to find all Amigos

Like other games in the series, Far Cry 6 features animal companions — called Amigos — that can assist you in and outside of combat. Far Cry 6’s Amigos range from a sprightly little dachshund pup named Chorizo to the mythical panther Oluso. They’re primed and ready to fight for you as you travel throughout the most dangerous regions of Yara.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Far Cry 6: How to Use The WorkBench

Far Cry 6’s workbench is arguably the most important component in the new game. The workbench is the go-to for building new weapons, modifying old ones, and creating different types of ammo for use across all of your weapons. Workbenches are scattered across Yara and learning how to master them is key to doing well in Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6: Mimo Abosi’s Triada Relic treasure hunt guide

The Triada Blessings sidequest in Far Cry 6 will take you to several regions to find secrets. One of these happens to be in El Este. Here’s our guide to help you with Mimo Abosi’s Triada Relic treasure hunt in Far Cry 6. Note: For more information, check out our...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

How to Get Chorizo in Far Cry 6

In Far Cry 6, you have the option to recruit an animal or bird as your partner, who will help you fight and perform assigned tasks on the field. These pets are called Amigos, which require you to complete quests in order to unlock them. In this guide, we’ll be showing you How to Get Chorizo in Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

How to Get Money Fast in Far Cry 6

To buy unique weapons, items, and other fun shenanigans, you need to farm money in Far Cry 6. There are many ways that you can earn fast money in this game, but we will show you how to Get Money Fast in Far Cry 6 by exploring different activities in Yara.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Far Cry 6: How to Get the Desert Eagle

Far Cry 6 is now live on all platforms, letting players jump into the sun-soaked world of Yara. With so many places to explore and corrupt army soldiers to take down, there’s no end to the carnage and exploration. As you’re working to build up your arsenal, a strong sidearm will make all the difference. One sidearm many seem to be after (and understandably so) is the Desert Eagle armed with explosive rounds. This strong pistol can pack a serious punch, and can be one of the strongest weapons available. For those trying to find the location of the Desert Eagle, no need to worry as in this guide, we tell you exactly how to get the beastly sidearm in Far Cry 6!
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Solve the GDP Oil Platform Crane Puzzle in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 players are eager to learn how to solve the GDP Oil Platform Crane puzzle to get to some Yaran Contraband. There are several hidden caches of weapons, items, gear, and materials just waiting to be found on Yara. One of these is the Yaran Contraband chest out in the waters off the northwest side of Aguas Lindas. It contains a special weapon: the unique Supercharger shotgun.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Far Cry 6: How to Destroy Tanks

Far Cry 6 has launched worldwide and that comes with a brand new villain, a huge land to epxlore and tonnes of stuff to blow up. Perhaps one of the hardest enemies to deal with are the tanks. Here's how to destroy them and what you need to know before taking them on.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Feed Pelicans in Far Cry 6

We've put together this handy guide to explain how to feed the pelicans on Yara in Far Cry 6. Pelicans are both wondrous feats of nature and a terrifying example of what Mother Nature can cook up. This bird is able to swim, fly, and carry a certain amount of weight—whether that be fish to eat later, water, or your wallet—in its expandable gullet. Typically, these birds can be found strutting the local boardwalk or patrolling the shores for food. This is no different in Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Far Cry 6: How to Get Industrial Circuits

Far Cry 6 is finally here and that wide dangerous world is filled with hard enemies. If you want a little help, industrial circuits are a pretty great way of evening the odds. Here's what you should know about how to get them. How to Get Industrial Circuits in Far...
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Where to find all six Far Cry 6 Mythical Animals to get the Primal Set

Far Cry 6 doesn’t necessarily require players to spend too much time hunting animals in the vast wilderness of Yara, but completionists can still find great rewards for doing so. At the top of the food chain are the five Mythical Animals, each one offering up a unique tradeable item for their pelt. In this guide, we reveal the spawn locations of each Mythical Animal, detail the rewards, and provide a few helpful tips to kill them.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy