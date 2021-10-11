CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The 15 Best Foundation Brushes I've Ever Tried

By Tatjana Freund
Elle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're anything like me, there's probably a file of photos from your younger, more naïve years, where you can visibly see the streaks in your foundation even through your Blackberry phone's abysmal camera. I spent a lot of time thinking that blending was for other people, cycling through foundations and powders and orange bronzers, thinking that it was the product's fault that it wasn't looking right. If I could go back in time, I'd tell my younger self, "Newsflash! You're not using the right foundation brush! Also, stop plucking your eyebrows; you're embarrassing us." But anyways.

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

A Dermatologist Is Begging You To Stay Away from This Ingredient if You’ve Got Dry Skin

When it comes to selecting products for a dry skin routine, I like to play ingredient bingo with the labels. "Hyaluronic acid," "ceramides," and "colloidal oatmeal" are all winning picks to use, plus bonus points for buzzwords like "cream," "milk," and "hydrating." But equally as important as the ingredients you're slathering onto your skin are the ones you're leaving off of it. One common culprit that board-certified dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD, wants you to stay far, far away from if you've got dry skin? Sulfates.
SKIN CARE
momtastic.com

I Tried ‘All’ The Baby Carriers And These Are The Best

I didn’t think I would use a baby carrier. I run a ton of errands every day, so I figured I’d be using a stroller most of the time and loading all my stuff on it. Then I had a baby and realized I was thinking about it all wrong. A carrier isn’t meant to replace a stroller when you’re out and about for hours… it serves totally different purposes!
The Independent

These eczema skincare products are some of the most gentle we’ve ever tried

As anyone with eczema knows, unpredictable weather is a nightmare for our skin, and this summer has been a tricky one.One minute we’re toasty in the sun, the next minute it’s chilly enough for a jumper, and the next, that jumper’s gotten all damp in an unexpected rain shower.Weather that jumps from hot to cold is a common trigger for eczema flare-ups as our skin struggles to readjust. Going into autumn and winter can be a real nightmare, with unexpected hot or cold temperatures causing nasty flare-ups or prickly dryness that can take days or weeks to calm down.Past solutions...
SKIN CARE
Vogue Magazine

My Massive, Ugly Platform Crocs Are the Best Purchase I've Ever Made

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The other weekend, I was at a party at which a friend—mid-cheerful gesticulation—accidentally spilled a can of Miller Lite on my feet. At one point, this would have been a minor emergency. I might not have hissed "Ruin my satin shoes, why don't you?" (Cher-Horowitz-from-Clueless style), but I definitely would have been annoyed (and if I'd been wearing my agonizingly uncomfortable yet beloved Intentionally Blank cheetah mules, may or may not have cried in the bathroom). As it was, though, I was able to shrug, smile, and fix the problem with a half cup of water. This, my friends, is the beauty of wearing black platform Crocs, made of easily washable Croslite. (They're not Balenciaga or any other designer collaboration, unfortunately, but I'd be more than willing to trade up at some point in the not-too-distant future.)
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry#Brushes
In Style

The Best Brow Gel I've Ever Used Is a Hair Product That Costs $5

I'm one of the lucky ones whose eyebrows recovered from the hype of overtweezed and overwaxed brows of the early 2000s to their full, natural state. And because they pretty much came back from the dead, I'm quite particular when it comes to both eyebrow maintenance and products. That's why...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

8 Black Women On Their Experience Of Buying Foundation Then, Versus Now

For Black women, the fluorescent shelves of high street drug store make-up counters have long been the backdrop for deep frustration. From one-size-fits-all products with ashy finishes, to shades named after food items rather than skin tones, the quest for a good foundation has so often ended in bitter disappointment. As time goes on, shade ranges have become the clearest marker of progress - or lack thereof - in the industry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Elle

You Have Three Days To Buy Kosas Products For 20% Off

It's back-to-school season, or regular work reason, or pre-Halloween season? Whatever, does there really need to be a seasonal change to justify buying more beauty products? I say no, especially not when they're on sale, and especially not when they're a brand like Kosas. You probably know all about the brand, but a quick recap: They're clean, every product has skincare benefits, and the priority is for your face to feel comfortable. And just for the record, every product does what they claim and make you look cuter. Sorry if the truth makes you feel uncomfortable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

These Egyptian Cotton Sheets are Hands-Down the Softest I’ve Ever Slept On

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My uncle recently shared some sage financial wisdom about the only three things worth splurging on, ever: car tires, quality shoes, and a good bed. Because at any given time, we’re either driving, on our feet, or sleeping. You can’t argue with that logic, right? As a home editor, I obviously relate most to the latter, but beyond just the bed itself, I’m also adamant about having the right bedding — because a comfy mattress deserves equally comfy companions.
SHOPPING
SPY

Amazon Launches New Grooming Deals You’ll Have to See to Believe

Just when we thought Amazon couldn’t get any better, they get better. From right now until this Friday, October 15th, you can save big on grooming at Amazon as part of their Holiday Beauty Haul Event. Just in time for the holidays! During this event, you can save big on some of SPY’s favorite men’s grooming brands like The Art of Shaving, Dove, PMD and more. From the best shampoos to the best razors every man should own, these deals will help you prep gifts for some of the best stocking stuffers you can buy this holiday season. Like, come on,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Like My Nails? Thanks, They're Press Ons

I'm just going to get this out of the way. I have ugly hands. It's okay, though, because this year I finally figured out a way to transform my short, stubby ducking fingers (with nails that never seem to grow past my tips) into literal swan-like digits that get me compliments everywhere I go. Meet the nail brand Static.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Silk Works London review: Can its mulberry pillowcase really banish our bedhead?

Small lifestyle business Silk Works London was launched during the 2020 lockdown. Since then, its range of silk products and patterns hasn’t stopped growing.Within the mulberry silk collection is eye masks, scrunchies, face masks and pillowcases. Each item is made from 6A silk (the highest grade available), and in a thread density of 22 momme.Sibling founders Laura and Lydia’s passion for silk was inspired by their Persian grandmother, who swore by sleeping on a silk pillowcase for her skin and frizz-prone hair. Spurred on by this, they spent three years sampling silk fibres to develop a core collection. While also...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Punch

“We Have the Best Daiquiri You’ve Ever Had”

Take a tour of Hayley Wilson’s fantasy bar, Tell All Your Friends, a punk-centric cocktail den with “bitchin’ 50/50s” and a hidden patio slinging Miami Vices. What if your favorite bartender had free rein to create their perfect bar? The Blend, Beam Suntory’s bartender community engagement program, challenged PUNCH’s Bartender in Residence Class of 2021 to each bring their “fantasy bar” to life, considering every detail—from the vibe to the music to the most Instagrammable feature (and, of course, the drinks).
FOOD & DRINKS
Elle

What This ELLE Editor Is Putting in Her Shopping Cart This Fall

Since joining the ELLE team as fashion market editor in 2015, Justine Carreon has become one of the most prominent voices in the style-sphere. Her distinctly modern aesthetic has made her a go-to authority for all things fashion. Carreon's sartorial sensibility is rooted in her bicoastal lifestyle, inspired by weekends...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WKRN News 2

Get these deals on popular beauty products now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The start of the fall season means sweaters, football, bonfires and everything pumpkin spice. However, as the leaves begin to change, the cold temperatures can also cause our skin and hair to become dry. So if you’ve noticed that summer glow fading or your hair needing […]
SKIN CARE
Tyla

Experts Warn Against Scalp Popping TikTok Trend

TikTok is full of useful tips and trends – we’ve learned how to make a whole host of luxurious bakes, turned our bikini bottoms into bikini tops, and even found the best way to defend ourselves while wearing acrylic nails. But the latest TikTok craze is one you should absolutely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy