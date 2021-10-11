The 15 Best Foundation Brushes I've Ever Tried

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The other weekend, I was at a party at which a friend—mid-cheerful gesticulation—accidentally spilled a can of Miller Lite on my feet. At one point, this would have been a minor emergency. I might not have hissed "Ruin my satin shoes, why don't you?" (Cher-Horowitz-from-Clueless style), but I definitely would have been annoyed (and if I'd been wearing my agonizingly uncomfortable yet beloved Intentionally Blank cheetah mules, may or may not have cried in the bathroom). As it was, though, I was able to shrug, smile, and fix the problem with a half cup of water. This, my friends, is the beauty of wearing black platform Crocs, made of easily washable Croslite. (They're not Balenciaga or any other designer collaboration, unfortunately, but I'd be more than willing to trade up at some point in the not-too-distant future.)

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO