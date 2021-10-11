The 15 Best Foundation Brushes I've Ever Tried
If you're anything like me, there's probably a file of photos from your younger, more naïve years, where you can visibly see the streaks in your foundation even through your Blackberry phone's abysmal camera. I spent a lot of time thinking that blending was for other people, cycling through foundations and powders and orange bronzers, thinking that it was the product's fault that it wasn't looking right. If I could go back in time, I'd tell my younger self, "Newsflash! You're not using the right foundation brush! Also, stop plucking your eyebrows; you're embarrassing us." But anyways.www.elle.com
