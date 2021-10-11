CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What we learned from the Bills' Sunday night win over the Chiefs

By Nate Mendelson
 4 days ago
Here are eight things we learned from the Buffalo Bills’ 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs:

Josh Allen eliminates doubters

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15). Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The two best quarterbacks in the AFC faced off. For the first time in his career, Josh Allen came out on top.

Allen outdueled Patrick Mahomes with 313 passing yards and four total touchdowns. Mahomes doubled Allen’s pass attempts and only accumulated 272 yards, including two interceptions.

Rousseau is not a project

Darrel Williams (31) of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes the ball past the defense of Greg Rousseau (50) of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Bills 2021 first-round pick Greg Rousseau was thought to be a project selection at 30th overall. The defensive end from Miami has already earned the starting role opposite Jerry Hughes.

Rousseau had 15 tackles, three sacks, and now an interception in his first five games. The interception was his first in the NFL and first-ever.

It's been a long time

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) catches a pass. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Dawson Knox reached a new career-high with 117 receiving yards on three catches. Knox recorded the most yards by a Bills tight end since Paul Costa had 163 in 1967. It’s the third-most ever recorded by a Buffalo tight end.

Additionally, Knox became the first Bill to score in four-straight games since Sammy Watkins.

Shock and awe

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after scoring. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Chiefs have allowed point totals of 29, 36, 30, 30, and 38. They’re 2-3 and last place in the AFC West. After the Bills win on Sunday night Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was quoted saying “I didn’t see this coming.”

New contract, same player

Taron Johnson (24) of the Buffalo Bills breaks up a pass intended for Tyreek Hill (10)  (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Bills announced they signed cornerback Taron Johnson for three more seasons earlier this week. He followed it up with a 12 tackle performance, leading both sides.

Johnson, selected in the fourth round in 2018, is off to the best start of his career. He has 27 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, and six passes defended. He had seven passes defended in 16 games in 2020.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs against Buffalo Bills outside linebacker A.J. Klein (54)  Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Possibly nobody had larger shoes to fill than A.J. Klein on Sunday, taking over the starting role from Matt Milano. Milano went through pregame warmups but was ultimately inactive with a hamstring injury he suffered the week prior.

Klein finished second on the Bills in tackles with nine. Klein has started 12 games for Buffalo since joining the team last season.

Josh Allen still surprising his receivers

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) celebrates after scoring (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Emmanuel Sanders is tied for sixth in the NFL with four receiving touchdowns this season. Sanders added two to his total with a touchdown in the second and fourth quarter, respectively. Sanders scored five times in 14 games for the Saints last season.

Not even Sanders could believe he caught his first touchdown.

“The pass to me was ridiculous,” Sanders said. “It was on a line. Rope. After I caught it I didn’t know what to do because I just kept thinking ‘yo that throw was crazy.’ He put it there and it just stuck to my hands and I’m like what the heck.”

The Bills control their destiny

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts 108 to a call. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills currently control their destiny toward the one-seed of the playoffs. At 4-1 with a +108 point differential, the Bills hold the tiebreaker over everyone except the 2-3 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Buffalo has won four-straight games and faces the Titans Tennessee next Monday before entering their bye. They’ll resume their season with games against the Dolphins, Jaguars, and Jets. It’s possible the Bills could start 8-1 this year.

