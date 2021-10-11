This Iconic Decor Pattern Just Got The Drew Barrymore Stamp Of Approval

Even if you’ve never actually heard of Amber Lewis, the interior designer behind Amber Interiors and Shoppe Amber Interiors, you’ve definitely seen her work. The creative has quietly taken over Instagram the past few years, amassing 1.5 million-plus followers and gaining noteworthy clients like Kristen Bell. As beloved as Lewis is though, it’s not exactly easy to access the designer herself, or the beautiful-but-pricey products she sells in her store. Fortunately, she’s aware of that — and as of Oct. 11, she set out to change it, too. That’s thanks to the Amber Lewis x Loloi collaboration, which is now here with an accessible collection of rugs, throw pillows, and more.

