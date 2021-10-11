CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday

By DAVID KOENIG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Monday following a weekend of major service disruptions. By late morning Monday, Southwest had canceled about 365 flights — 10% of its schedule for the day — and more than 600 others were delayed. The Dallas-based airline blamed air traffic control...

AFP

US grand jury indicts former pilot of Boeing 737 MAX

A US federal grand jury on Thursday charged a former Boeing chief test pilot with misleading aviation regulators during the certification process for the 737 MAX, which was involved in two fatal crashes. Mark Forkner, 49, was the lead contact between the aviation giant and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over how pilots should be trained to fly the planes. Forkner "provided the agency with materially false, inaccurate, and incomplete information about a new part of the flight controls for the Boeing 737 MAX" flight handling system, called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), the Justice Department said in a statement. The MCAS, which is blamed for the crashes in 2018 and 2019, was supposed to prevent the plane from going into a dive, but instead malfunctioned.
MarketWatch

American Airlines and Southwest to defy Texas ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates as lines harden, while Minnesota becomes latest hot spot

Two of the biggest employers in Texas, American Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines Co., said they would not follow the executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the Lone Star state, because as federal contractors, they are bound to comply with President Joe Biden's requirement.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

‘We’re Sorry’ Southwest Airlines Apologizes, Offers Explanation For Stranding Thousands

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines apologized on Thursday for stranding tens of thousands of passengers starting last week and said it was working to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry,” the Dallas-based carrier said in a tweet. “Cancelling thousands of flights and displacing customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us.” In an online post, company President Mike Van de Ven expressed his regrets for what happened. “Let me begin with our...
CBS Boston

American Eagle Jet Returns To Logan Airport After Bird Strike

BOSTON (CBS) – A plane on its way to Washington, D.C., from Boston was forced to return to Logan Airport when it hit a bird. The American Eagle flight operated by Republic Airways landed safely just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, moments after taking off. Flight 4696 landed without incident and returned to the gate where maintenance crews inspected the plane. There were 76 passengers and four crewmembers onboard the Embraer ERJ-175. There are no reported injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
The Independent

Southwest CEO says Biden forced Covid vaccine mandate on them after days of flight chaos

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly has said that a vaccine mandate has been forced on the company by the Biden administration but that the demand for staff to get the shots has had “zero” effect on delays and cancellations in recent days. Mr Kelly told CNBC that he’s “never been in favour of corporations imposing that kind of a mandate – I’m not in favour of that, never have been. But the executive order from President Biden mandates that all federal employees and then all federal contractors, which covers all the major airlines, have to have a [vaccine mandate]...
