Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday

A US federal grand jury on Thursday charged a former Boeing chief test pilot with misleading aviation regulators during the certification process for the 737 MAX, which was involved in two fatal crashes. Mark Forkner, 49, was the lead contact between the aviation giant and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over how pilots should be trained to fly the planes. Forkner "provided the agency with materially false, inaccurate, and incomplete information about a new part of the flight controls for the Boeing 737 MAX" flight handling system, called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), the Justice Department said in a statement. The MCAS, which is blamed for the crashes in 2018 and 2019, was supposed to prevent the plane from going into a dive, but instead malfunctioned.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO