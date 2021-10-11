Mercedes's Tesla-Fighting EQS Racks Up 350 Miles of Range, EPA Says

Tesla inaugurated the super high-range luxury sedan segment with the Model S and has largely dominated it since. The new Lucid Air is mounting a stiff challenge, however; according to and now bests Tesla on the range front. And for a minute there, it looked like the all-new Mercedes EQS was set to join that competition with a range of around 400 miles. We say "looked like," though, because the EPA numbers are in for the EQS — and they aren't quite as killer as the enthusiastic first estimate.