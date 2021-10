Many people do not take enough care of their feet. Washing hair, brushing teeth and wearing sunscreen are standard procedures, but when do we pay attention to our reliable, steadfast feet? After all, they keep us moving and hit the ground hardest every day. Some people hate feet, and some people really like feet. Whether you’re a foot fan or not, you should be looking after yours and giving them the care they deserve. One of the ways to do this is with a foot massager. As many local spas are closed due to Covid-19, we understand you might not be...

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO