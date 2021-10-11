CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Bond falls short of expectations with $56 million box office haul

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest James Bond film 'No Time To Die' fell just short of expectations at the box office, bringing in $56 million. CNBC's Julia Boorstin reports.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
theedgemarkets.com

James Bond becomes theatres’ new hope for box office jolt

(Oct 2): With consumers shunning theaters because of Covid-19, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. tried to find a new outlet for one of its crown jewels. The studio talked to streaming services, including Apple Inc. and Netflix Inc., about a cash offer for the latest unreleased James Bond film “No Time to Die.”
MOVIES
Advanced Television

James Bond to break Box Office records?

William Hill has cut the price from 10-1 to 7-1 that the latest James Bond movie, No Time To Die becomes the highest grossing UK film of all-time. The UK’s “widest theatrical release of all time” opened in 772 cinemas in the UK and Ireland on September 30th and box office expectations are high, as the 25th instalment of the spy franchise will be looking to recoup initial production costs, revenue share with MGM and interest payments on investment totaling $900 million.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bond Falls#Cnbc
Vice

The new James Bond movie is making post-pandemic box office history

No Mr Bond, I expect you to [exceed all box office expectations]!. The new James Bond movie No Time To Die is currently exceeding all expectations at the international box office, making post-pandemic history in the process. Leady by Daniel Craig in his much-hyped final outing as the British secret...
MOVIES
BBC

No Time To Die: James Bond film makes £5m in first day at UK box office

Daniel Craig's final James Bond film No Time To Die took between £4.5m-£5m on its first day in UK and Irish cinemas, producers have estimated. The film was delayed several times by Covid and the industry is watching closely to see whether it can lift box office takings to pre-pandemic levels.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Box Office Mojo

It Is--Finally-- ‘No Time To Die’ At The Box Office As James Bond Returns To The Big Screen

007 is back on the big screen this weekend after a six-year gap, returning just as the box office is heating up again. Can No Time To Die top Skyfall as the series’ top opener with $88.4 million? A week ago we would have said “No way,” but after Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s expectations-smashing $90 million debut last weekend, the game has changed. The general thinking through the summer was that the current slate of blockbuster sequels didn’t stand a chance of living up to their predecessors at the box office. Black Widow and F9: The Fast Saga were both smashes when you factor in the lowered expectations of the pandemic, but take away that variable and they look like box office disappointments compared to other films in their franchises. With Venom 2 beating out the original and becoming the year’s top opener, as well as leading what was the year’s top grossing weekend yet (which is due to be topped this weekend), the gloves have come off and the box office may finally be putting the pandemic behind it.
MOVIES
ComicBook

No Time To Die Sets New James Bond Record For Preview Night Box Office

The latest James Bond movie is off to a great start at the box office. No Time to Die earned $6.3 million from Thursday night previews, marking the best US preview night opening for a Bond film ever. No TIme to Die opened at a figure that is 19% higher than Craig's last Bond film, Spectre (2015), which earned $5.25M from preview night; Skyfall earned $4.6M from midnight shows in 2012, and Quantum of Solace pulled in just $2.5M from its preview night showings. In other words: Daniel Craig can feel good about leaving the franchise in a significantly better place than where he started.
MOVIES
imdb.com

It Is--Finally-- ‘No Time To Die’ At The Box Office As James Bond Returns To The Big Screen

007 is back on the big screen this weekend after a six-year gap, returning just as the box office is heating up again. Can No Time To Die top Skyfall as the series’ top opener with $88.4 million? A week ago we would have said “No way,” but after Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s expectations-smashing $90 million debut last weekend, the game has changed. The general thinking through the summer was that the current slate of blockbuster sequels didn’t stand a chance of living up to their predecessors at the box office. Black Widow and F9: The Fast Saga were both smashes when you factor in the lowered expectations of the pandemic, but take away that variable and they look like box office disappointments compared to other films in their franchises. With Venom 2 beating out the original and becoming the year’s top opener, as well as leading what.
MOVIES
celebrityaccess.com

The Newest James Bond Movie “No Time To Die” Tops Weekend Box Office

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — “No Time To Die,” the latest and 25th entry in the long-running James Bond franchise, debuted to a $56 million dollar opening weekend in North America, screening in 4,407 theaters for a PTA of $12,709, according to figures compiled by Comscore. The opening, which was at...
MOVIES
UC Daily Campus

Box Office Breakdown: James Bond shakes up the charts

The finale of the Daniel Craig-helmed James Bond saga, “No Time to Die” opened at No. 11 at the box office this past weekend, grossing just over $56 million. I severely overestimated the opening of this film, as I predicted a gross slightly below $100 million. Coming off the raucous...
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

James Bond Continues Reign Over U.K. Box Office as Hollywood Competition Looms

Universal release, James Bond title “No Time to Die,” ruled the U.K. and Ireland box office for the second weekend in a row, but competition is waiting in the wings. The film, Daniel Craig’s swan song as the iconic British super spy, collected £15.2 million ($20.7 million) and now has a mighty total of £52.6 million.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Scares Up Strong $4.9M in Thursday Previews

David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills scared up a strong $4.9 million in Thursday previews at the box office. The Universal, Miramax Blumhouse movie is a follow up to Green’s Halloween reboot that opened to a record-breaking $76.2 million in 2018 on its way to earning north of $250 million worldwide in a stunning revival of the slasher franchise. The new generation of films see Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle reprise their signature roles as Laurie Strode and the menacing monster Michael Myers. Halloween Kills could be a killer in its own right at the challenged box office, where the movie is...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: ‘Halloween Kills’ will have a spooky good weekend

It looks like Halloween is coming early this year. All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 15-17, and “Halloween Kills” (dir. David Gordon Green) is the odds-on front-runner. Universal’s slasher flick is the direct sequel to “Halloween” (2018) and the 12th movie overall in the decades-long “Halloween” franchise. Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle are back once again as victim Laurie Strode and killer Michael Myers, with new cast members Anthony Michael Hall and Thomas Mann joining the spooky fun. Agree or disagree...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy