CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas Police Searching For Canterbury Crossing Apartments Shooter Who Killed 18-Year-Old Christen Heath

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMFFt_0cNpq6x800

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — An early morning shooting on October 11 in Dallas left one person dead and police searching for a suspect.

It was about 20 minutes after midnight when police were called out to a shooting at the Canterbury Crossing Apartments — in the 10000 block of Lake June Road.

When officers arrived they found a male victim, later identified as 18-year-old Christen Heath, lying on the floor of an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded responded and pronounced Heath dead at the scene.

Dallas police say the investigation is ongoing and that the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting aren’t yet known

Anyone with information about the shooting or wanted suspect is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or send him an email at Dallas City Hall.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Asking For Help In North Dallas Murder Case

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in the murder of a man in Far North Dallas earlier this month. Police say DeAndre Hines became a person of interest as they investigated the shooting death of Ladwright Mitchell on Spring Valley Road back on October 2. Person of interest DeAndre Hines (Credit: Dallas PD) Officers and paramedics got the call just after 9:15 a.m. that day and found Mitchell with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect. Anyone with information on the murder or where Hines can be found can call Agent Whitaker of the US Marshal North Texas Fugitive Task Force at 214-557-9314.    
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Injured Dallas Firefighters Identified As Police Investigate Burglaries At Scene Of Apartment Explosion

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — More than two weeks after an explosion at a south Dallas apartment complex there’s a different kind of investigation taking place at the scene. Some people who live at the Highland Hills Apartments say they are victims again — this time of burglaries. As if those who live at the complex haven’t been through enough, some tenants say they were shocked once they were finally able to return home. Dallas police were alerted that multiple burglaries had taken place on the morning of October 13. The department stopped providing on-scene patrols as of October 4. The owner of the complex...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

High-Speed Mesquite Police Chase Ends In Rockwall County

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A high-speed chase involving Mesquite Police has ended with at least one arrest in Rockwall County. It started, according to officers, as a a traffic stop about 2:30 p.m., but the car involved refused to stop. The chase went into Rockwall County with several agencies involved. It...
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

1 Dead, 1 In Critical Condition After Shooting Outside Party City In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were shot outside the Party City on I-30 and Cockrell Hill Road in West Oak Cliff and one of the victims died overnight. The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Dallas shooting scene (CBS 11) When police got there, Juan Carlos Sierra-Garcia, Jr., 19, and a woman were lying on the ground in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed them them to an area hospital, where Garcia died from his injuries, and the woman remains in critical condition. Police said this is an active and ongoing murder investigation. The Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or patty.belew@dallascityhall.com. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Garland Police Officers Rescue Man From Burning Vehicle After Fiery Crash

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A pair of Garland police officers are being called heroes after pulling a man from a burning vehicle. The single-car crash happened on Forest Lane in front of the Garland Police Department shortly before 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13. Body cam video captured the officers fighting through intense heat to remove an unconscious person. Officers Matthew Fuhs and Chris Hataway managed to get him out moments before the vehicle was engulfed, police said. The driver, along with a passenger who was ejected, were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  
GARLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Dallas Fire Rescue
CBS DFW

Driver Killed In High-Speed Crash Into Concrete Pillar Off I-35E In Lewisville

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lewisville Police have yet to identify a driver who was killed in a high-speed and fiery crash into a concrete pillar late Tuesday night, Oct. 12. Police said the vehicle crashed in the 2600 block of I-35E NB (near the 121 tollway) around 10:30 p.m. Witnesses told investigators the two-door black vehicle was “traveling around 100 miles per hour in the left lane when it inexplicably veered to the right, crossed multiple lanes, exited the highway, and traveled about 250 feet before striking a concrete pillar.” The impact with the pillar caused the car to flip on its side,...
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Man Found Dead Under Loop 820 Bridge In Haltom City

HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) — It was just after 1:00 a.m. on October 13 when police in Haltom City received reports about a body underneath the Northeast Loop 820 bridge at Denton Highway and sent officers to investigate. After a man, walking by the golf course, found the body he asked another person to call 911 from a nearby apartment complex. When officers arrived they searched under the bridge and located an unresponsive male. Officials say the person appears to be in his early to mid-fifties. (credit: Tim Lavow/CBS 11 News) Once Haltom City Fire arrived at the scene the man was pronounced dead. Police say the man’s name will not be released until he has been positively identified and efforts have been made to notify his family. Police are asking that anyone who might have information regarding this investigation, please contact Haltom City police at 817-222-7000.
HALTOM CITY, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas High School Football Player Charged In Assault Of Deaf Student

MILLSAP, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A high school football player in Millsap, west of Fort Worth, is charged with assault in the beating of a deaf classmate the night of the town’s homecoming. At a sleepover that night, 18-year-old Trent Irwin thought he was among friends. They woke him slapping his face, lying on top of him, and shining light in his eyes. “Stop. Go to bed, dudes,” he said, unable to hear their laughter. Trent uses cochlear implants to hear. When he removes his processors at night, he’s at his most vulnerable. “I can’t hear what’s going on. Just completely – no sound,” he told CBS...
MILLSAP, TX
CBS DFW

Multiple Pets Reported Stolen Recently In Dallas’ Uptown Neighborhood

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Residents in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood have reported multiple pet thefts recently and say home surveillance video shows them being taken from people’s property. “We have a cat here that I’ve been taking care of for 10 years,” Jennifer Styers said. To Styers, Deidre, is family. About two weeks ago she went missing. Home surveillance video captured what happened. “Two homeless people came and were collecting trash on the driveway,” she said. She explains one person picked up Deidre, put her in a trash can and walked away. Surveillance image of cat allegedly being stolen inside trash container. “It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “It felt like a...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
78K+
Followers
15K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy