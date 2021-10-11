Dallas Police Searching For Canterbury Crossing Apartments Shooter Who Killed 18-Year-Old Christen Heath

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — An early morning shooting on October 11 in Dallas left one person dead and police searching for a suspect.

It was about 20 minutes after midnight when police were called out to a shooting at the Canterbury Crossing Apartments — in the 10000 block of Lake June Road.

When officers arrived they found a male victim, later identified as 18-year-old Christen Heath, lying on the floor of an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded responded and pronounced Heath dead at the scene.

Dallas police say the investigation is ongoing and that the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting aren’t yet known

Anyone with information about the shooting or wanted suspect is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or send him an email at Dallas City Hall.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.