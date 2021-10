Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has said his team will work with Lewis Hamilton to improve how they communicate after their disagreement over race strategy at the Turkish Grand Prix. Hamilton lost two places after Mercedes called him into the pits to change his tyres in the closing stages of the races, with the seven-time world champion questioning the call. The 36-year-old wanted to stay out on the tyres he started the race on but Mercedes believed they wouldn’t last the 58 laps, which led to a furious exchange from Hamilton on the team radio. Wolff stood by his team’s decision,...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO