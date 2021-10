Following an overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had to be taken to the hospital with a potential injury. The Bengals announced that Burrow had been taken to the hospital for a possible throat contusion, per Ben Baby of ESPN. Burrow was able to play the entire game without any issue. Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said he spoke to Burrow in the locker room but did not notice anything wrong with him.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO