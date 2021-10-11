Thousands of Joovy jogging strollers recalled

About 9,200 Joovy Zoom jogging strollers are being recalled.

According to the recall alert, the stroller’s front wheel bearing can fail or detach, posing a fall and injury hazard.

This recall involves Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers with SKU 8060, 8061, 8067 and 8069 and a batch number between March 2020 (03-XX-20) and October 2020 (10-XX-20).

The strollers were sold in black, blueberry, charcoal and red colors and weigh about 26 lbs.

Owners should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact for a free repair kit to replace the front wheel fork bearing at 800-495-8718 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or