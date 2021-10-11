CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Thousands of Joovy jogging strollers recalled

By WGN Web Desk
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fMyQE_0cNppNuR00

About 9,200 Joovy Zoom jogging strollers are being recalled.

According to the recall alert, the stroller’s front wheel bearing can fail or detach, posing a fall and injury hazard.

This recall involves Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers with SKU 8060, 8061, 8067 and 8069 and a batch number between March 2020 (03-XX-20) and October 2020 (10-XX-20).

The strollers were sold in black, blueberry, charcoal and red colors and weigh about 26 lbs.

Owners should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact for a free repair kit to replace the front wheel fork bearing at 800-495-8718 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Ultralight jogging strollers sold at Amazon, Target, Buy Buy Baby recalled

Joovy has recalled its Zoom 360 ultralight jogging strollers after issues with the front fork bearing detaching caused a person to fall onto the stroller. According to an announcement with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 9,200 of the strollers were sold in stores nationwide and online at the company’s website, on Amazon, at Target.com and at BuyBuyBaby.com from May 2020 to December 2020 for about $250.
SHOPPING
NBC Miami

Specialized Bicycle Recalls Thousands of High-End Bikes for Safety Hazard

Specialized Bicycle is recalling nearly 7,000 bikes sold in the U.S. last year and this year due to a defect that could cause the bike's frame to crack, according to a safety notice on the company's website. The recall, first reported by industry news site Bicycle Retailer, involves all Tarmac...
BICYCLES
westernmassnews.com

Butterball recalls 14 thousand pounds of ground turkey, possible contamination

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Butterball is recalling 14 thousand pounds of ground turkey that may have been contaminated with blue plastic. This recall includes the 2.5-pound trays containing "Farm to Family Butterball All Natural Ground Turkey and the 3-pound "Kroger Ground Turkey." All of these products were produced on Sept. 28th.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strollers#Jogging#The Recall#Sku
Parents Magazine

This Popular BOB Jogging Stroller Is $130 Off on Amazon, so It's Time to Lace Up

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've been contemplating whether to drop some cash on a jogging stroller, here's one factor that could push you toward "yes": Amazon is selling the BOB Gear Alterrain Pro Stroller for $130 off the original price. That is surely a sign that you need to be lacing up those sneakers and hitting the trails with your little one ASAP.
SHOPPING
Awesome 98

The New Hooters Uniforms Are Skimpy and Some Workers Are Shocked

Hooters waitresses from all over the country, including Texas, are speaking out about the new Hooters uniform they are required to wear. Hooters is a restaurant known for always having their waitresses showing some skin. When I was in college, my roommate worked at Hooters and I remember trying on her uniform as a joke, and I was surprised at how small and constricting the entire outfit was. The shirt made sure to push my top till it was overflowing, and the shorts were too tight and tiny. Thankfully, the tights the waitresses wear are opaque and hold everything in pretty well. If it weren't for those tights, I think I would have been a lot more uncomfortable in the entire ensemble.
LIFESTYLE
101.5 WPDH

Many Shocked and Sadden by the Sudden Passing of Favorite Wildlife Hero

Today the wildlife care community along with many others are remembering a true hero in their circle. Yesterday the news broke that Missy Runyan had passed away. Tributes to Missy and all she did to help wildlife in the Hudson Valley continue to be posted to social media. (UPDATE: 10-7-2021-Today a gofund.me was started to help Missy's dream of helping wildlife in the Hudson Valley continue.)
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Sacramento

Man Survives, Pinned In Bed After Giant Tree Crashes Through Roof

ALTA SIERRA (CBS13) – An man is recovering after a terrifying experience — a giant pine tree came crashing through his roof, pinning him down as he lay in his bed Tuesday morning. The tree was being felled when it came down in the wrong direction. The 150 foot tall, five-foot-wide pine tree is still lying inside the bedroom of the Alta Sierra home. The gaping hole in the roof exposing beams and debris that came crashing down — all of it, on top of a man laying in his bed. The man somehow escaped being crushed by a matter of inches and...
ALTA SIERRA, CA
momjunction.com

11 Best Bassinet Strollers In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. IN THIS ARTICLE. Navigating life’s no piece of cake for any new parent. Having a...
SHOPPING
KOIN 6 News

Out for a jog? Look out for an owl attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With the days getting shorter, the Portland Audubon Society is telling runners to be on the lookout for barred owls that might attack. A runner’s ponytail or beanies with a pompom on top can confuse barred owls into thinking there’s prey, according to the organization. The society said the owls are […]
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Voice

Dog Food Recalled Due To Possible Elevated Vitamin D Levels

A company is recalling about 1,600 cases of a dog food product due to possible elevated levels of vitamin D.On Monday, Oct. 11, Tuffy's Pet Foods made the announcement that it is recalling cases of Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food that come in a Tetrapak carton.The company said the recall is limite…
WEIGHT LOSS
CBS Boston

Stores Struggling To Fill Shelves As Deliveries Delayed By Truck Driver Shortage

WAKEFIELD (CBS) – If you have had trouble getting some of your favorite items at the local grocery store, you aren’t the only one. “I think if it goes a couple more weeks, you’ll find the shelves a little bit bare,” Tom Merchant, a shopper at Farmland in Wakefield, said. “I try to give business to them. I love them. Smaller places are great. We’ve got to keep them going,” Eileen Nemerowski, another shopper, said. Many customers said they’ve noticed higher prices everywhere they do their food shopping. “I felt it the other day when I bought toilet paper – $16!” Paul Coyne said....
WAKEFIELD, MA
WEHT/WTVW

Best fall boots

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What boots are in style this fall? While it’s bittersweet to put away summer footwear, there are many classic and fashionable fall boots styles that inspire new looks for the cooler season. A black ankle boot, for example, is a versatile option that pairs with jeans, […]
APPAREL
Red Tricycle

Recall Alert: Joovy Strollers Recalled Due to Fall Hazard

Stroller maker Joovy has announced a recall for its Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers. According to the notice, the front wheel bearing can become detached or fail, which can cause a fall hazard for the user. So far, 25 incidents have been reported that prompted the recall. The affected strollers...
CARS
WTOP

Joovy voluntarily recalls some of its jogging strollers after reports of wheel failure

Stroller manufacturer Joovy is recalling over 9,000 of its Zoom 360 Ultralight units after a dozen cases of wheel failure, including one where a child was injured. In a voluntary recall posted Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Joovy said the 26-pound stroller’s front wheel bearing can wear through its housing or detach entirely, posing a fall and injury hazard to its rider.
CARS
KRMG

Recall alert: Joovy recalls select jogging strollers due to fall hazard

DALLAS — Joovy Holding Co. on Thursday recalled about 9,200 Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers because a front wheel bearing poses a fall and injury hazard. The affected products have batch numbers between March 2020 and October 2020, as well as the following stock-keeping units:. 8060. 8061. 8067. 8069. According...
CARS
WGN News

WGN News

1K+
Followers
870
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy