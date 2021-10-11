Afternoon Reflections: Bringing The Rain Into Sunlight To Ease Tension Throughout The Day: Beverly Wolff 🍑

To be or not to be-struck with love, that is! In the midst of such a love, there is a loving atmosphere, where a person’s invitation to that love has been awaken. No longer is a person scared of love. No longer are they afraid of comprehending a love so beautiful and true. One becomes open to the exploitation of love. Wandering through the land, through the every day atmosphere, there is a tale of one young woman, who has become vibrant and free flowing. Love’s stricken. Oh, yes! It has struck. So, what is the reaction when a woman has come in contact with love? How does she experience a grander awakening to the entire atmosphere of love?

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO