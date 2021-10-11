CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Afternoon Reflections: Bringing The Rain Into Sunlight To Ease Tension Throughout The Day: Beverly Wolff 🍑

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s much easier to imagine a calming presence in the rain. For, it’s just you and the thuds of raindrops hitting the windowpane. On a night, when you are alone, it’s just you and Earth’s watering of herself. How easy it is to imagine such, during the course of nighttime comfort. So, what about the day? Are imaginations of raindrops easier to reflect on, during the hectic nature of the day?

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Friday Wind Down Meditation: Beverly Wolff 🍑

It’s the first day of October 1, 2021. A new month has come. What does that mean for the winding down of today? Well, it means a number of things. First, a new timing (and era) has come. Whatever has happened in the past, let it go. Should it come back again, we’ll, you have another opportunity. Thus time around, one is given another awakening in how to handle a problem, situation, or person.
LIFESTYLE
WKRG

Rain chances falling, clearing this afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!. We started off busy in the weather world with rain and fog. The fog has now lifted and the rain is similar to yesterday with training showers and storms in Santa Rosa and Okaloosa County in NW FL. The Flash Flood Watch has been cancelled for those areas meaning the flood threat is decreasing. Most everyone else is starting off dry.
MOBILE, AL
Thrive Global

Monday Morning Meditation: Beverly Wolff 🍑

To be or not to be-struck with love, that is! In the midst of such a love, there is a loving atmosphere, where a person’s invitation to that love has been awaken. No longer is a person scared of love. No longer are they afraid of comprehending a love so beautiful and true. One becomes open to the exploitation of love. Wandering through the land, through the every day atmosphere, there is a tale of one young woman, who has become vibrant and free flowing. Love’s stricken. Oh, yes! It has struck. So, what is the reaction when a woman has come in contact with love? How does she experience a grander awakening to the entire atmosphere of love?
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunlight#Bottled Water#Reflections
UpNorthLive.com

Week to begin with possible passing rain showers throughout the region

Along Lake Michigan and in the eastern Upper Peninsula, you could see a passing shower or thunderstorm throughout Monday. Don't look for much sunshine west of I-75 or along Lake Huron from Rogers City to the bridge. However, from Atlanta to Alpena southward you'll get sunshine. It's a warm day for all of us. Afternoon high temperatures in the U.P. will range from 68 to 75 degrees. Across the Lower Peninsula, highs will range from around 70 at Frankfort to around 80 degrees at Alpena. Wind will come from the south 10 to 20 miles per hour with some gusts to 25 miles per hour.
ALPENA, MI
News 12

Afternoon summerlike temps for NJ but rain in Saturday's forecast

Friday afternoon will consist of summerlike temperatures, but the Garden State will see showers on Saturday. The afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures reach into the upper-70s and low-80s. Friday evening will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-60s.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Meditation
NBC Miami

Warm, Dry, Morning Saturday as Rain Chances Increase Throughout Day

If you are planning on heading outside this Saturday, NBC 6 recommends you do so earlier in the morning, and pack an umbrella for the afternoon. Saturday will begin with dry weather, and with a drop in humidity, the first half of the day should actually be very nice. Scattered...
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Rain could stick around northern Michigan throughout day

Showers are coming thru Tuesday. With the rain, you might hear thunder. Don't look for much sunshine. Much of the day will be cloudy. Wind will gust to 20 miles per hour at times...maybe gusting to 30 mph along the Great Lakes. Temperatures won't change much. It will be in the low to middle 60s all day.
ENVIRONMENT
restorationnewsmedia.com

Rain chances to climb throughout this week

The process may be slow getting started, but the Wilson Times area has a good probability of seeing a substantial rainfall total by late Saturday. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms is followed by 30% Wednesday, 40% early Thursday and then 60% late Thursday into Saturday morning. Our area...
ENVIRONMENT
wilsonpost.com

Rain bringing cooler temperatures

After 10 straight days of dry weather to end September and start October, rain returned last Sunday and will be off and on for much of the week along with cooler temperatures. High temperatures will be only in the low to mid 70s on most afternoons. I can bring you...
WDTN

Thickening clouds with rain moving in by late afternoon/evening

Most of today will be pleasant with clouds on the increase. Showers develop late this afternoon. Expect rain to increase in coverage tonight and on Sunday. TODAY: Increasing clouds, late day chance of a shower. High 78 TONIGHT: Scattered showers, isolated storms. Low 64 SUNDAY: On and off showers, isolated storms. Humid. High 74 Daily […]
ENVIRONMENT
news8000.com

On & Off Rain To Continue This Afternoon -Isabella Hulsizer

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side, only reaching the upper 60s. Chances for rain remain on and off and very light for the rest of the day. Keep the umbrella handy!. We’ll see those chance of rain continue into tomorrow, with less of a chance headed into the weekend. Cooler fall weather looks to return toward the end of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

Sunshine this afternoon; Rain returns Wednesday

MIAMI VALLEY — QUICK LOOK FORECAST:. TODAY: Today some sun will return through the afternoon, said Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a low chance for any showers today. WEDNESDAY: A partly sunny day. Scattered showers become more widespread as we head...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy