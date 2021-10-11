Afternoon Reflections: Bringing The Rain Into Sunlight To Ease Tension Throughout The Day: Beverly Wolff 🍑
It’s much easier to imagine a calming presence in the rain. For, it’s just you and the thuds of raindrops hitting the windowpane. On a night, when you are alone, it’s just you and Earth’s watering of herself. How easy it is to imagine such, during the course of nighttime comfort. So, what about the day? Are imaginations of raindrops easier to reflect on, during the hectic nature of the day?thriveglobal.com
