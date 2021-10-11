Sales Teams Are Turning To Interactive Tech To Work Smarter Remotely
As companies embrace a reality of a workforce that will likely never return to the office the same way as before the pandemic, new systems and tools to support remote workers, or even hybrid teams, is forcing most companies to undergo one of their biggest digital transformations yet. One of the functions within a company that is grappling with the biggest challenges in adapting is actually sales, particularly in the world of B2B where sales transactions are often high touch and highly relationship-driven.thriveglobal.com
