Morning Photograph and Song-Mental Preparation For A Drive’s Day To Work! Slim Bryant 🍑

Driving back home. The sun presses down on the cityscapes. Traffick has not come to a standstill. And then, there are the colors, which awakens up to the city, as nighttime comes. Excitement enters ad music is establishing its own painting. My, oh my! How we wish to join in with nature and music in the tickling of our psyche. And, so we do! We move through a different timber. Granted we are permitted to imagine ourselves in that creative world, if we decide to. Just know that the choice is up to us.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 12 DAYS AGO