CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

WATCH: What are our early impressions of Dennis Schroder as a Boston Celtic?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YW2A0_0cNpnknm00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the fact — or perhaps because of it — veteran Boston Celtics point guard Dennis Schroder chose to sign with the Celtics on a one-year, prove-it deal for the team’s mini-mid level exception (MLE), plenty of fans and analysts have pondered whether the German floor general can excel for Boston. Particularly given his desire to make back some of the money he ended up missing out on in free agency.

Since the signing however, Schroder has been saying all of the right things, going out of his way to support his new teammates off the court, and has meshed fairly well on the court in the sole game he has taken the court for in the Celtics’ slate of preseason games.

What are our early impressions of Schroder with the team? That’s the question asked and answered on the latest episode of the CLNS Media podcast “Celtics Beat.” Hosts Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti linked up with guest Dan Greenberg of Barstool Sports to talk all things Celtics.

Check out the clip embedded above to get a feel for how these three are parsing the performance of the Braunschweig native’s fit so far.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 1

Related
ourcommunitynow.com

'Whispers Growing Louder': Celtics Coach Could Replace Spurs' Gregg Popovich

Getty Team United States Head Coach Gregg Popovich poses with Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and Jerry Colangelo during the Men's Basketball medal ceremony. The Boston Celtics chose to shake things up this offseason on the heels of a disappointing first-round playoff exit in 2020-21.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Blockbuster Trade The Cavaliers Rejected: Khris Middleton And Malcolm Brogdon For Kyrie Irving In 2017

When the Golden State Warriors took down the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, everyone in the organization knew that Kyrie Irving wasn’t going to be back. Irving lasted just three years of living in LeBron James’ shadow before officially requesting a trade so that he could try and lead a franchise on his own. There were suitors left and right for the former No. 1 overall pick and All-Star as the Boston Celtics were eventually crowned winners of the sweepstakes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Greenberg
FanSided

Boston Celtics: This 4-team blockbuster involves Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons

When the offseason started, the Boston Celtics seemingly had the biggest point guard problem in the Atlantic Division of the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Kemba Walker still had two years left on a max contract, one he signed in the summer of 2019, but had declining knees and no longer seemed able to live up to that salary figure.
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics stock watch: Aaron Nesmith, Boston’s depth show promise as preseason begins

Investigating the highs and lows for Boston after the team’s first week of training camp and preseason opening win over the Magic on Monday night. Aaron Nesmith: The second-year lottery pick is getting his first taste of a full training camp after an abbreviated rookie season and he’s making the most of his opportunities early on. The competition for wing minutes off the bench will be stiff out of the gate with new addition Josh Richardson in the fold and Ime Udoka appearing to be leaning towards a bigger starting five.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Does Boston have the best bench backcourt in the NBA?

Although there’s no way of knowing which combination of players Ime Udoka will deploy to start the Boston Celtics 2020-21 season, we can speculate who will join the C’s cornerstones in the starting lineup versus who will come off the bench. Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, and Jaylen Brown can all...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#Clns Media#Barstool Sports#The Braunschweig Native#Celtics Wire
ESPN

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart suspended for preseason finale

The Boston Celtics suspended guard Marcus Smart for Friday's preseason finale in Miami against the Heat because he missed the team's flight to Florida earlier this week, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "We're going to keep that in house," Smart said Thursday afternoon after practice in Miami. "It's over...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy