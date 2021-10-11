WATCH: What are our early impressions of Dennis Schroder as a Boston Celtic?

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the fact — or perhaps because of it — veteran Boston Celtics point guard Dennis Schroder chose to sign with the Celtics on a one-year, prove-it deal for the team’s mini-mid level exception (MLE), plenty of fans and analysts have pondered whether the German floor general can excel for Boston. Particularly given his desire to make back some of the money he ended up missing out on in free agency.

Since the signing however, Schroder has been saying all of the right things, going out of his way to support his new teammates off the court, and has meshed fairly well on the court in the sole game he has taken the court for in the Celtics’ slate of preseason games.

What are our early impressions of Schroder with the team? That’s the question asked and answered on the latest episode of the CLNS Media podcast “Celtics Beat.” Hosts Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti linked up with guest Dan Greenberg of Barstool Sports to talk all things Celtics.

Check out the clip embedded above to get a feel for how these three are parsing the performance of the Braunschweig native’s fit so far.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!