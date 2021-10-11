CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojamu Launches on Uniswap After Successful IDO Launch

Ojamu is excited to announce the listing of its native OJA token on the Uniswap platform after selling out its IDO in minutes in the first-ever triple IDO on the PAID/IGNITION Global, Asia and India platforms. The Uniswap listing marks an essential milestone for the MarTech platform, which leverages AI (artificial intelligence), NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and blockchain technology, enabling brands to reach their digital marketing goals.

