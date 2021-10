VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — A 4-year-old boy was given a very special experience Friday thanks to the Cleveland chapter of A Special Wish and Independence Excavating. Jordan, who was born with a rare congenital heart defect known as Shone’s complex, wants to be an excavator operator when he grows up. That was the focus of his wish as he was given a uniform, construction boots and a tour of the equipment at Independence Excavating’s Heavy Shop. He even got to ride along with some of the excavators.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO