Texans Injury Update: Danny Amendola & Marcus Cannon

 4 days ago
HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are guardedly optimistic that veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola could return this week from a strained hamstring that has sidelined him for three consecutive games.

The Woodlands graduate and former Texas Tech standout returned to practice last week on a limited basis and was listed as questionable on the injury report.

Amendola, 35, could give the Texans' passing game a boost. He has six receptions on six targets and one touchdown in two games this season, but got hurt against the Cleveland Browns.

"We hope so," Texans coach David Culley said of Amendola's potential availability this week against the Indianapolis Colts. "He was close this week. By Friday, we felt like he needed another week."

Meanwhile, Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil's status is still being determined. He is undergoing an MRI and X-rays on his injured left thumb.

"I'm not sure yet," Culley said of Tunsil. "We'll have to wait and see."

Texans veteran right tackle Marcus Cannon was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to a disc issue that's causing sciatic symptoms, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Culley expressed some hope that Cannon, 33, could return to play later this season. For now, though, his back needs to calm down before he can get back on the field.

"I hope he does, but it's a serious thing that he's got," Culley said. "He is a tough guy. Basically, he probably could have played this week, but in order to keep him for long haul and get him through the season, placing him on IR was the right thing to do for him."

