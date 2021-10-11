County still recording high COVID-19 cases

Photo provided

DANVILLE – More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported last Friday.

Health officials reported 123 cases — one resident in their 90s, three in their 80s, five in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, 13 in their 50s, 15 in their 40s, 22 in their 30s, 10 in their 20s, 22 teens, 15 grade-school-aged children, two pre-schoolers, and three infants. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 13,413, 330 of which are active.

There are currently 18 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

While there continues to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.

Vermilion County’s COVID-19 transmission status remains high as infections continue to mount.

The county’s current vaccination rate continues to be among the lowest in the state at 37.18% of the population. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 55.65%.

The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.

There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.