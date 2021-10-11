CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

DC's extended coronavirus 'emergency' isn't about the coronavirus at all

By Kaylee McGhee White
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the city’s state of emergency into 2022 even though there have been fewer than a dozen coronavirus deaths over the past month and local transmission remains at a seven-day average rate of 20 new daily cases per 100,000 people. The vaccination rates in the district are also well above average, with more than 70% of residents either partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 24

Jock Strap
3d ago

Uh oh Kaylee, that’s not the narrative they’re pushing. Be careful. People are allergic to the truth. Kudos to you tho. The realist thing I’ve read in months. “More people dying from gunshots than COVID-19”, drop this mic. I work in a hospital so I know you’re writing true FACTS!

Reply(1)
8
HelpASister
4d ago

My thoughts exactly....Bowser's got the big-head now and it may be time for her to go! 😣

Reply(2)
19
Kayla Jones
3d ago

I think there will be a special place ready for her, when all her corruption comes out to the public. The truth always does.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WUSA9

DC Councilmember Robert White will run for mayor

WASHINGTON — The 2022 race for the next mayor of Washington, D.C. is already picking up some steam. On Wednesday, At-Large Councilmember Robert White announced he’s throwing his name in the running. According to the Office of Campaign Finance, White, Corrine Brown and Rodney Grant are the only three who...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
Seattle Times

Washington’s coronavirus cases are down across all age groups, state says

Coronavirus cases in Washington are down across all age groups, including school-age children, the state Department of Health said Wednesday. The encouraging trend comes several weeks after the state passed a peak of infection driven by the delta variant, which health and hospital officials have said brought the highest numbers of infections and hospitalizations yet.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Post

Prince William shuts down elementary school over virus outbreak

Officials have closed a Prince William County elementary school after it became the site of a coronavirus outbreak, forcing more than 700 students to learn online for at least a week. The closure marks the first time the Northern Virginia county’s school system, which enrolls nearly 90,000, has shut down...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coronavirus vaccinations

To prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose) — unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government. Alvin Blake. Newnan.
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio's coronavirus numbers on Friday, Oct. 8

As of Friday, Oct. 8, the state is reporting a total of 1,458,747 (+6,651) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 75,188 (+245) hospitalizations and 9,646 (+10) ICU admissions. A total of 6,358,596 Ohioans — 54.4% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 7,042 from the previous day. https://nbc4i.co/3mEsPCo.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtop
wa.gov

Kreidler extends emergency order on coronavirus testing and surprise billing to Oct. 31

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has extended two emergency orders. His order requiring health insurers to waive copays and deductibles for any consumer requiring testing for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and his order protecting consumers from receiving surprise bills for lab fees related to medically necessary diagnostic testing for COVID-19 are both extended until Oct. 31, 2021.
OLYMPIA, WA
AOL Corp

Natural immunity emerges as potential legal challenge to federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates

The argument that natural immunity against COVID-19 is an alternative to vaccination is emerging as a potential legal challenge to federally mandated vaccination policies. Vaccination is already required for certain workers and some college students. The federal government, despite steeper legal hurdles to imposing vaccination, has also invoked the U.S. Department of Labor to mandate inoculation for health care workers and is expected to roll out a larger policy effectively mandating vaccination for a majority of U.S. workers.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals the truth about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

COVID-19 vaccine mandates work to help people get more vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Monday that the U.S. government wants people to get vaccinated by their own choice. However, some people need a little encouragement to get there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

New Covid cases surge in Minnesota, despite vaccination efforts

Minnesota was running out of hospital beds for Covid patients and health care workers to take care of them Wednesday as the state contended with the biggest surge in new cases and deaths this year. Overwhelmingly, the latest victims are unvaccinated Minnesotans who caught the fast-spreading Delta variant, health officials...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy