An accused 6 January rioter who was warned against representing himself at a bond hearing has admitted breaking into the US Capitol and trying to have a judge disqualified from his case.Brandon Fellows, of Albany, New York, was facing a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding for allegedly breaking into the US Capitol through a broken window and smoking marijuana in Senator Jeff Merkley’s office.Mr Fellows allegedly posted pictures of himself sitting on a police officer’s motorcycle while wearing a fake beard and USA jacket, as a mob of Trump supporters fought pitched battles with police outside...

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO