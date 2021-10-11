Lakers News: Talen Horton-Tucker To Undergo Surgery for Injured Thumb

Dave McMenamin from ESPN reported today that the Lakers young guard/small forward Talen Horton-Tucker is to undergo surgery for his injured thumb.

After losing Trevor Ariza for at least two months just before the preseason started, Laker fans probably got nervous at the prospect of injuries already hitting the team. Malik Monk strained his groin and is to be re-evaluated in a week, and now Talen Horton Tucker is going to miss time with surgery to get his injured thumb healed up.

The entire world of basketball pundits pointed to the Lakers' aging roster, but for now, two younger Laker players are on the rack, with Ariza being the third player but he's not on the younger side.

This will test the depth of the Lakers roster even further, as Horton-Tucker was going to be a key wing player for defense and penetrating the paint. It will fall on the shoulders of the big names like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony to hold down the scoring.