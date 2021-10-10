What taxes am I supposed to charge customers in another country ?
I purchase an item (a pair of shoes, purse etc. I do pay tax on an item when I purchase. I purchase from brand website, department store, mall. I do not purchase from wholesale. ) and sell it through a Japanese company owned online marketplace (online shopping site like eBay, Amazon, etc) to an individual customer who reside in Japan. When I receive an order from a customer, I mail the item directly to the customer in Japan by USPS international mail from my home in Texas. I never sell to residents in Texas or another states.avvo.com
