CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

What taxes am I supposed to charge customers in another country ?

By Asked in Dallas, TX
avvo.com
 6 days ago

I purchase an item (a pair of shoes, purse etc. I do pay tax on an item when I purchase. I purchase from brand website, department store, mall. I do not purchase from wholesale. ) and sell it through a Japanese company owned online marketplace (online shopping site like eBay, Amazon, etc) to an individual customer who reside in Japan. When I receive an order from a customer, I mail the item directly to the customer in Japan by USPS international mail from my home in Texas. I never sell to residents in Texas or another states.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Is It Legal to Sleep in a Moving RV?

Ever since the pandemic, camping has become even more popular. Camper trailers, motorhomes, and RVs are all selling like hotcakes. One thing that seems to get overlooked is the laws that dictate what you’re allowed to do and not do when traveling with one. According to Cruise America, campers have...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
GOBankingRates

20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. With a...
EatThis

4 Biggest Complaints Shoppers Have About Costco Right Now

Retail giant Costco may be America's favorite place to shop, but the beloved chain isn't without fault. From growing prices of once reasonably priced items to its climate change policy, here are some of the biggest complaints Costco's shoppers have recently aired on social media. For more, check out Costco...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Use Tax#Japanese
Parade

Here Are the Groceries You Might Be Missing On Store Shelves

Food shortages at your local supermarket are about to be a new normal—if they aren’t already. “Current shortages result from a combination of increased demand—USDA data shows that demand for foods is up 13% versus last year—and tightening supply,” Xavier Naville, author of The Lettuce Diaries: How A Frenchman Found Gold Growing Vegetables In China, food processing company founder and executive and strategy coach explained to Parade. “Depending on categories, tightening supply can come from adverse climate conditions: for example, Canada’s harvest of durum wheat used in pasta is down 30% compared to last year; or it can be because many food factories are operating below capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions in production (i.e., more distance between workers fin meat processing).”
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Amazon
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Study Reveals Big Impact of Stimulus Payments, $2000 Petition Close to Completion

Government officials might feel reluctant about a fourth stimulus check. However, a recent study revealed that Americans desperately need the fourth payment wave in this time of pandemic. Due to COVID-19, Americans confront economic price inflation, slower job gains and crippled supply chains. Many are suffering from these changes, especially...
BUSINESS
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Popular Items on Sale

Americans are struggling to check off every item on their grocery list due to a combination of price hikes, purchase limits, and shortages. Even Costco isn't immune to the ongoing supply chain issues, with members reporting rising totals on their receipts. Luckily, the warehouse chain just announced a sale on...
RETAIL
sportswar.com

I am sure......

It startled lots of people. The reality is they front ended a distribution from the TV contract for the price of interest carry. Probably a reasonable financial move. The $23 MM along with institution internal moves probably prevents widespread disruption in operations as the holes the individual departments were looking at were estimated to range from approximately $35MM to $55MM. Most schools are confronting big holes, and the SEC utilized banks as their partners to lessen the load on universities as a whole.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy