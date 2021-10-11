$1M Yakima Home for Sale Gives Off Bridgerton and Scarface Vibes

You know, when I saw that today (October 6th) is National Plus Size Appreciation Day, I was torn (I could make a split seam joke here, but I won't). First of all, I'm a big guy. Okay, I won't pad the truth, I need no padding, I have my own naturally built in padding. I'm a fat guy. I put Santa to shame with how jolly I am. I've been overweight, or as it's referred to now, "plus sized", for all my life. So I've gone through the ups and downs with weight loss, diets, depression, acceptance, happiness, determination, depression. So, I have been on an emotional roller (since it's rare that I get to ride a real one) for a good chunk (pun intended) of my life. So part of me is thrilled that there is a day to favor the fluffy. On the other hand, self positivity is good and all, but the extra weight is not good for you, and steps should be taken to lose some.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 10 DAYS AGO