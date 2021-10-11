West Metro College Fair & Night
The 1st Annual College Fair hosted by ISM is Monday, October 11, 6:00-7:30 p.m. at ISM—The International School of Minnesota in Eden Prairie. Local 10th-12th grade college-seeking students from select SouthWest Metro schools (ISM, Eden Prairie High School, Chaska High School, Chanhassen High School, and PiM) are invited to an evening of college exploration with local and national institutions. Masks are required. Please contact ISM at 952-918-1800 with questions.www.eplocalnews.org
