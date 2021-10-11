Popular local shopping centers make decision on Thanksgiving Day operations

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second year in a row, some malls and shopping centers are taking a closer look at whether they will be open on Thanksgiving Day or not.

The Eastwood Mall and Grove City Outlets will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will be open for Black Friday.

Cafaro Company spokesman Joe Bell said the Eastwood Mall would reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. He said they made the decision to close on Thanksgiving Day after evaluating the plans of retailers across the country.

“It is suddenly not a very popular thing to do and we think that’s fine. It’s not worth the effort to open for the few retailers that might want to open for a few hours on Thanksgiving, so what we’re going to do is just keep Eastwood Mall closed,” Bell said.

Walmart previously announced that all of its locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.