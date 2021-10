BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a chance to get back to .500 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It’s no easy task though, not with the red hot Dallas Cowboys coming to town. We’re being treated to this matchup thanks to the new 17-week schedule. The last time the ‘Boys were in town wasn’t too long ago though, as the Patriots escaped with a rain-soaked victory in 2019. The Cowboys weren’t very good then. They are very good now, winners of four straight and armed with a truly dangerous offensive attack. They also have one of the most exciting young cornerbacks in...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO