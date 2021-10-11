Mattawa police seeking information in connection to Oct. 3 shootings
MATTAWA - The Mattawa Police Department continues to investigate three separate shootings on Oct. 3, including one that left a man injured. Police received three separate reports of shots fired on Oct. 3. As officers were processing one scene, they found a home had been damaged by gunfire. Witnesses reported seeing an older model, green pick-up truck leaving the area immediately after shots were fired, according to Mattawa Police.www.ifiberone.com
