Palace and adidas Link Up for Eco-Focused Running Capsule

Originally formed in Knoxville, Tennessee at the tail-end of the 1950s, Alpha Industries has long been producing military-inspired garments, though it wasn’t until more recently that the American clothing label began being widely embraced by the high-fashion world, in particular, the streetwear scene. Alpha’s immense popularity hasn’t gone unnoticed by other clothing brands either, resulting in an ever-growing number of official collaborations with big-name outfits like Deus Ex Machina, Vans, Helinox, BAPE, DR. Martens, IISE, NASA, Mastermind, STÜSSY, 3sixteen, ADER error, Playboy Magazine, and Gramicci, just to name a few. And just in time for the FW21 season, Alpha Industries has now announced its next joint effort in the form of a limited-edition capsule collection born out of a collab with New Balance.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO