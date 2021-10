On July 14, 2019, Tech. Sgt. Justin SoileauGobert’s, 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron aircraft crew chief, concerns about his daughter’s continuing lack of energy and bruising on her body set off an alarm that sent his wife, Kaleena, and daughter, Jayda, to the Hendrik Medical Center emergency room in Abilene, Texas. As soon as Kaleena transported her daughter to the hands of caring medical professionals, she knew something was seriously wrong. Kaleena could see it on their faces. Upon examination, Jayda presented all the symptoms of having acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), a common but life threatening form of the disease, if not treated as soon as possible.

ABILENE, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO